Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 169 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.66. 46,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

