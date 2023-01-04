Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $14,644,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $12,210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,976,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,571,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 249,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,491. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11.

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

