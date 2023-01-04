Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 262 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.9% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 84.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 851,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,129 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 18.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $271.53. 17,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,521. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $411.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.73.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.