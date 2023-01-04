Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

BLFY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,838. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 768.3% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 573,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 507,012 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.