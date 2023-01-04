BlueArk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $621,051.34 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $33.85 million and $621,051.34 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00104789 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $583,766.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

