Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.93

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.93 and last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 156159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.14. The firm has a market cap of C$216.34 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$70.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 3.1652758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$148,065.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

