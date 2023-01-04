Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

