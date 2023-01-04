Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $553.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.66. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.