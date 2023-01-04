Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.