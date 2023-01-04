Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 17.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $553.48 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

