Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price at $6.48

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.50 ($6.91) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.50 ($5.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

