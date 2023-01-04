Brokerages Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target at $23.12

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.12.
CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,765 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.12.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
Featured Stories
