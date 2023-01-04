Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $11.69

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $338.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

