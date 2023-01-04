Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Price Target at $17.83

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

