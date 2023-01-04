Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Price Target at GBX 4,105.83

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,105.83 ($49.47).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($46.99) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($57.83) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.83) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,209.50 ($50.72) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.20). The stock has a market cap of £106.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,150.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,981.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

