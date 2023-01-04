Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

RA opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.