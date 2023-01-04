Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
RA opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $21.86.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
