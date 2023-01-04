BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 220 ($2.65) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.