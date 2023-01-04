Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHLL opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.25. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

