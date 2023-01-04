Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $297,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of CZR traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,911. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $91.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

