Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 969,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 23.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Camping World by 51.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 55.9% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,872. Camping World has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

