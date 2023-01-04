Canal Insurance CO Has $932,000 Stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $92,000.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 2,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,069. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Panichi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $28,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 191,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $2,227,747.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 248,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,844.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Panichi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $35,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,857.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

