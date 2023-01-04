Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNNE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Cannae

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 59,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cannae by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Stock Up 3.2 %

CNNE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,564. Cannae has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.20 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 82.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

