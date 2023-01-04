Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 61,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 356,447 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Canon Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canon by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 154,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

