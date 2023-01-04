Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 10.4%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.55. 199,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,047,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.
Canopy Growth Trading Up 7.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
