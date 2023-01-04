Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 10.4%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.55. 199,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,047,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.