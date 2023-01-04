Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 8,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $215,585,000 after buying an additional 258,936 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 31.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. 23,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

