Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.70. The stock had a trading volume of 57,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,711. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

