Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,747. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.10 and its 200 day moving average is $238.72. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

