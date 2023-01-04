Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $5.27 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,286 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Applied Materials by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 33,283 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $23,493,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,572 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $50,844,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,069. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

