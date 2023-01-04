Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $87.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

