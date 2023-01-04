Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 660 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. 29,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

