Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $9.17 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.17 billion and approximately $252.60 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.57 or 0.07441759 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00033055 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00070646 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060810 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008991 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023668 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001462 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,639,817 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
