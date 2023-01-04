Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,885.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,745 shares of company stock worth $46,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.26. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
