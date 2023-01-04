Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,885.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,745 shares of company stock worth $46,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics Stock Down 4.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.26. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.