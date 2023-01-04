Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.64

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 13358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 238,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 458.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 96,593 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 17.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 30.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

