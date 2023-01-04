Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 669,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.18. 6,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

