Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. 148,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,555. The company has a market capitalization of $609.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.00. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $88,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,701.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $88,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,701.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,578 shares of company stock worth $327,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

