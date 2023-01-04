CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.