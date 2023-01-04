Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 268,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Celestica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,166. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.