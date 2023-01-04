CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in CEMIG during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CEMIG by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CEMIG during the third quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Stock Performance

About CEMIG

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,293. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

