Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,809. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charah Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 61,975 shares of company stock worth $481,658. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,005,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

(Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.