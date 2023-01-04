Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 21,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,674,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron has a twelve month low of $121.64 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

