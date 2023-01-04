China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.19

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

China BlueChemical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

China BlueChemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China BlueChemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BlueChemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.