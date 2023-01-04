Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

Insider Activity

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,687 shares of company stock worth $1,484,469 over the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

