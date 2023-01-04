Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Cut by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 3.6% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $1,374.57. 2,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,314. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,477.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,503.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

