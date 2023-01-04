Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Up 2.1%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.45). 6,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 10,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

