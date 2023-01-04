Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 52-Week High at $224.17

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $224.17 and last traded at $223.38, with a volume of 5023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.44 and a 200 day moving average of $198.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

