Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,929,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,165,000 after buying an additional 144,407 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 202.7% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 125.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

