CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
