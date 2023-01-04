ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
CLIR stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.87.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
