ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

CLIR stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

