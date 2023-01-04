Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Update

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Colombier Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

CLBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 47,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,914. Colombier Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

