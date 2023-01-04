Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $44.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

